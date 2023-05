OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made quite an impression on US lawmakers yesterday, after he asked for more, not less, government regulation of AI. Congressional hearings of tech CEOs in the past, such as the famous Mark Zuckerberg hearing of 2019 or the more recent one involving TikTok chief Shou Zi Chew,…



#openai #samaltman #congressional #markzuckerberg #tiktok #shouzichew #ussenate #altman #ibm #christinamontgomery