5 go on trial in Germany over far-right plot to topple the government
The four men, aged 44 to 56, and a 75-year-old woman are accused of founding or being members of a terrorist organization and treason.Full Article
The trial of five suspected members of the "Vereinte Patrioten" ..or the United Patriots group has begun at the Higher Regional..