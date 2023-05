Johnny Depp appeared teary eyed as he received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for his latest acting performance. Depp appears in the French language movie Jeanne du Barry as King Louis XV, in what is his first acting performance since last year's explosive court case…



#cannesfilmfestival #jeannedubarry #kinglouisxv #amberheard #maïwenn #mars #variety #raminsetoodeh #heard #setoodeh