Kate Middleton has opened up about her experiences joining the royal family as an outsider in a rare off-hand comment during a visit to a mental-health charity on Tuesday. The princess' comments link back to similar experiences shared by sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Kate visited the Dame Kelly…



#katemiddleton #meghanmarkle #damekellyholmestrust #princewilliam #dailymail #irishguards #oprahwinfrey #netflix #meghan #winfreymeghan