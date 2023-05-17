Lauren Boebert's husband Jayson flew into a rage while being served divorce papers and set his dogs loose on the process server, affidavit says

Lauren Boebert. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Lauren Boebert is divorcing Jayson Boebert, her husband of nearly two decades. A process server delivering divorce papers said that Jayson Boebert yelled profanities at him. The server said Boebert was "extremely angry" and "let the dogs out" when being…



#laurenboebert #jaysonboebert #colorado #dailybeast #sheriffoffice #mikeestep #coloradosun