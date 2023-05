SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk, who has never used traditional advertising to sell cars, said on Tuesday that the automaker would try it and see whether it produced results. Musk said it was "ironic" that as CEO of Tesla, he now owns Twitter. The social media…



#elonmusk #tesla #twitter #lindayaccarino #austin #hyunjoojin #sheiladang #sayantanighosh #jamiefreed