Johnny Depp Says At Cannes Press Conference He Doesn’t Feel Boycotted By Hollywood: “The Majority Of What You’ve Read Is Fantastically Horrifically Written…

Refresh for updates…A humbled and defensive Johnny Depp spoke up at the Cannes press conference this AM for the fest’s opening night film Jeanne du Barry. Not only was he moved by the standing ovation in the Grand Theatre Lumiere, but he also referred to the wake of the Amber Heard trial headlines…



#cannes #jeannedubarry #grandtheatrelumiere #hollywood #oscar #mcdonalds #abigmac #louisxv #nonfrench #louisvx