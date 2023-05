The CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told US lawmakers on Tuesday he strongly urges more regulation to prevent harm from being done by artificial intelligence (AI). “My worst fear is that we, the industry, cause significant harm to the world. I think, if this technology goes wrong, it…



#openai #samuelaltman #financialwarfare #corybooker #maziehirono #nypd #altman #capitolhill #oasis #microsoftcorpaltman