The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie looks exactly like the games

After many years stuck in development hell, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is finally happening, and we now have proof: the first teaser trailer. The film seems to stick closely to the look, tone, and even the mechanics of the viral horror video game series it’s based on, in which players have…



#fivenights #freddy #scottcawthon #emmatammi #jasonblum #blumhouseproductions #cawthon #harrypotter #chriscolumbus #joshhutcherson