The air battle over the Russia-Ukraine border has intensified over the past week and Moscow is worried about the waning aerial threat its forces pose in border regions with Ukraine, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) noted how Russia had lost several…



#moscow #ukraine #ukministryofdefense #russian #bryansk #nato #vladimirputin #kinzhals #fabianhoffman #universityofoslo