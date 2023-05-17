Skeletons found in Pompeii show deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' eruption
Two newly discovered skeletons found at the doomed Roman town of Pompeii show that the most famous volcanic eruption of the ancient world also posed a less well-known threat: earthquakes. The Italian Cultural Ministry on Tuesday unveiled the bodies of two men, both probably in their 50s, who died…
