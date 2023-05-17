Pakistan's Punjab govt gives Imran Khan 24-hour deadline to handover 'terrorists' hiding at his residence in Lahore

The interim government in Pakistan's Punjab province has given a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan to handover all "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at his residence here, according to a media report on Wednesday. The Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore said, "PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course," Geo News reported.