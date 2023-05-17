Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso dissolves congress, avoiding impeachment
The move by Lasso could mark the beginning of the end for one of the few remaining conservative heads of state in South America.Full Article
QUITO, Ecuador -- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday put an end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving..
La Comisión de Fiscalización del Parlamento de Ecuador, concluyó el informe de las acusaciones de presunto peculado que..