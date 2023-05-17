Theranos co-founder Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to avoid prison
Elizabeth Holmes will soon have to report to prison to begin her 11-year sentence after she was convicted by a jury last year of defrauding investors.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former CEO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani were on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million to victims of..
Disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, looks set for prison after a court rejected her latest attempt to stay free.