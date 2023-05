British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday defeated a second copyright lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan over similarities between his hit “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC,…



#edsheeran #manhattan #thinkingoutloud #marvingaye #letsgetiton #louisstanton #sheeran #stanton #edtownsends #structuredassetsales