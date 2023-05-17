A court denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request to stay out of prison after her attorneys claimed there were 'numerous, inexplicable errors' in her…
Published
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A court denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request to stay home while she appeals her conviction. Holmes was convicted of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire…
#theranos #elizabethholmes #sanjose #uscourtofappeals #ninthcircuit #edwardjdavila #davila #rupertmurdoch #safeway #stanford