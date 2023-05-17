Once Again Jimmy Butler And The Miami Heat Are Blocking The Boston Celtics From The NBA Finals

With Joel Embiid the Philadelphia 76ers finally out of the picture, it feels like there’s a single player standing between the Boston Celtics and a return trip to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for them, that player happens to be Jimmy Butler, whose postseason performance has transformed the Miami…



#joelembiid #philadelphia #bostonceltics #nbafinals #jimmybutler #miamiheat #heat #nba #milwaukeebucks #easternconferences