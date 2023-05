Global temperatures are set to soar to record levels in the next five years and exceed the key climate threshold of 1.5C for the first time, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicted Wednesday, as it warned humanity is entering “uncharted territory” that will impact our health, food…



#15c #unitednations #wmo #petteritaalas #laniña #elniño #leonhermanson #uksmetoffice