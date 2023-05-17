How TikTok and other social media have reshaped the way people migrate to the U.S.: 'Their only lifeline'

At the migrant camp sprawled along the border wall between Tijuana and San Diego, Diana Rodriguez kept hearing chatter about a confusing TikTok video. It was Thursday and the 30-year-old, who grew up in a mining village in Colombia, had already been camped out along the towering steel bollards for…



