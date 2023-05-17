Did Russia destroy a US Patriot missile defense system? 'Impossible': Live updates
"Do not worry about the fate of the Patriot," a Ukrainian official said, calling Russia's claim it destroyed the missile defense system "propaganda."
The Russian defense ministry asserted on Tuesday that a Russian hypersonic missile had destroyed a US-made Patriot missile defence..