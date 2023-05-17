Walk the Moon, Moby, Andy Grammer and 150 More Artists Join New York Songwriting Event Anti Social Camp (EXCLUSIVE)
Published
Andy Grammer, Walk the Moon, Moby, Mike Shinoda and Grace VanderWaal are among 150 artists and songwriters participating in New York City’s Anti Social Camp, taking place June 12-17. The biggest songwriting camp in the world, Anti Social Camp is free of charge and will feature 100 recording…
#andygrammer #walkmoon #mikeshinoda #gracevanderwaal #newyorkcitys #antisocialcamp #amuse #xambassadors #cautiousclay #kotafriend