Hungary Blocks €500 Million In EU Weapons Funding For Ukraine After Kiev Sanctions Hungary's Biggest Bank Authored by Denes Albert via Remix News, Hungary won’t agree to EU financing as long as Ukraine keeps its ban on OTP Bank... Hungary will block funding worth €500 million for arms to Kyiv,…



#hungaryblocks #euweaponsfundingfor #kievsanctions #hungary #biggestbank #remixnews #ukraine #otpbank #világgazdaság #budapest