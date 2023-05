Embarrassed by Ukraine downing its 'unstoppable' missiles, Russia is now scrambling to attack its air defenses, UK intel says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shows a Kh-47 Kinzhal missile shot down by a Ukrainian Air Defence unit, at a compound of the Scientific Research Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Russia's new priority is targeting Ukraine's improved air defense systems, the UK MOD…



#vitaliklitschko #ukrainianairdefence #kyiv #ukraine #patriot #vladimirputin #ukministryofdefence #nato #russian #guardian