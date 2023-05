Jason Momoa will be taking a bite out of Discovery’s Shark Week celebration as the celebration’s Master of Ceremonies, it was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront Presentation on Wednesday. The Momoa-hosted programming runs from July 11-18. “As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond…



#jasonmomoa #discovery #warnerbrosdiscoverys #sharkweek #momoa #lostkingdom