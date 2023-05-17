Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Involved In “Near Catastrophic Car Chase” With Paparazzi

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Markle’s mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers last night, according to a spokesperson for the Prince. The incident has been reported and Sky News in the past few minutes and allegedly happened after Harry and wife…



#meghanmarkle #markle #skynews #nypd #kingcharlesiiis #princessdiana #dianaanddodifayeds #dailymirror #piersmorgan