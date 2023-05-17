Ledger Faces Backlash for Controversial Backup Tool as Crypto Community Expresses Discontent

Ledger Faces Backlash for Controversial Backup Tool as Crypto Community Expresses Discontent

Upworthy

Published

Hardware wallet maker Ledger is facing significant backlash for its recent introduction of a tool enabling users to back up their seed phrases through the transmission of encrypted key fragments to third-party firms. The crypto community has not embraced this new feature, with numerous digital…

#ledgerrecover #shamirsecretsharing #secretrecoveryphrase #epicfail #alistairmilne #twitter #ledgers #muditgupta #polygonlabs

Full Article