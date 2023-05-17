Key Trump attorney says he's leaving legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
Published
A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure…
#donaldtrump #timothyparlatore #trump #justicedepartments #fbi #justicedepartment #jamestrusty #jacksmith #florida #mevancorcoran