CNN has named Kaitlan Collins as anchor of a yet-to-be-named prime time hour that will debut later this summer. “Kaitlan will showcase why she’s one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game,” said CNN chief executive Chris Licht in a statement released by the network. “She is a smart and…



#kaitlancollins #chrislicht #chriscuomo #donlemon #poppyharlow #ctm #licht