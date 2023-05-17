Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suffer 'Catastrophic' Car Crash after Two Hour Paparazzi Pursuit
It was a close call for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Involved in , ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ in NY.
The car chase occurred on May 16 in New York..
The royal couple were reportedly pursued by "highly aggressive" paparazzi for two hours