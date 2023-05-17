WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing as Biden departs for G-7 summit in Japan

The symbolism will be palpable when leaders of the world’s rich democracies sit down in Hiroshima, a city whose name evokes the tragedy of war, to tackle a host of challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in Asia. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.…



#hiroshima #ukraine #papuanewguinea #volodymyrzelenskyy #moscow #g7 #matthewpgoodman #beijing #taiwan #unitedkingdom