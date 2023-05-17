Biden Says He Is Confident America Will Not Default on Its Debts

Biden Says He Is Confident America Will Not Default on Its Debts

Upworthy

Published

Biden Says He Is Confident America Will Not Default on Its Debts Speaking just moments before he left for a diplomatic trip overseas, President Biden said a default would be “catastrophic.” • None President Biden said a failure by the U.S. to pay its bills would be “catastrophic” for the economy.…

#tombrenner #hiroshima #democrats #republicans #papuanewguinea #stevericchetti #shalandayoung #kevinmccarthy #treasurydepartment #treasury

Full Article