Joe Rogan mocks ‘woke’ Miller Lite campaign: ‘How many women are involved in making beer’

Joe Rogan mocked Miller Lite after the brand’s months-old ad — in which “Broad City” actress Ilana Glazer touts women beer-makers — resurfaced on social media this week. “I’d like to see a pie chart of how many women are actually involved in making beer or drinking beer,” Rogan said on Tuesday. In…



#joerogan #millerlite #ilanaglazer #womenshistorymonth #spotify #joeroganexperience #jackcarr #budlight #dylanmulvaney #vernon