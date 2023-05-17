Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre would like to be removed as a defendant in a civil trial over millions of misspent welfare money

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the neediest people in the United States. In papers filed late Monday, Favre’s…



