‘Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact’ Sets June Premiere on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Schumer’s new stand-up special “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” will premiere June 13 on Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday. The show, which was self-directed by Schumer, marks the comedian’s third special on Netflix following “The Leather Special” in 2017 and “Growing” in 2019.…



