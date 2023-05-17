Johnny Depp responds to being shunned by the U.S. movie industry after Amber Heard defamation trial: 'I have no further need for Hollywood'
Published
Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood. Depp made a rare public appearance to face questions from the press following the opening-night premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” in…
#cannesfilmfestival #hollywood #jeannedubarry #kinglouisxv #amberheard #heard #harrypotter #fantasticbeasts #nt #cannes