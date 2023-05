Each year, the music industry inevitably loses some of its most influential behind-the-scenes players — corporate executives, agents, managers, songwriters, producers, engineers, lawyers, promoters, visionaries and more who shaped the business in a multitude of ways. So far in 2023, the industry…



#latin #rickymartin #charleschiprachlin #billyjoel #irvlichtman #thomashlee #warnermusic #timewarner #spanish #politovega