Sports analyst Pat McAfee is moving his show to ESPN and promises the substance and style will stay the same but he won't swear 'nearly as much'

Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal announced Tuesday. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate…



#patmcafee #espn #mcafeefirst #collegegameday #mcafees #espnyoutubechannel #mcafee #fanduel #aaronrodgers #newyorkjets