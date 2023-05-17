Russia Orders Arrest Of Producer Alexander Rodnyansky For Criticizing War In Ukraine

A Russian court has issued a warrant for the arrest of prominent international film producer Alexander Rodnyansky as well as theater director Ivan Vyrypaev for “spreading false information about the war” in Ukraine. The court document states that it plans to arrest the two – both of whom live…



#russian #alexanderrodnyansky #ivanvyrypaev #ukraine #leviathan #andreyzvyaginstev #kirakovalenko #uncertainregard #cannes #deadline