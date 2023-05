General Hospital actor Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a high-speed wrong-way freeway crash in Pasadena last month, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed. The accident occurred on the 134 Freeway in Pasaden ashortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29, according to CHP.…



