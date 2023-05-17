Ecuadorian president puts end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving National Assembly
QUITO, Ecuador -- The president of Ecuador dismissed the legislature Wednesday in a move that promised more turmoil around a conservative leader unable to enact his agenda aimed at widening business opportunities and attracting more investment. Heavily armed soldiers surrounded the National…
