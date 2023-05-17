Man indicted in theft of 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore and are now worth $3.5 million

Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The FBI recovered the slippers in a sting operation in 2018. A grand jury indicted Terry Martin on Tuesday with one count of theft of a…



#judygarland #wizardofoz #fbi #terrymartin #northdakota #martin #garland #mgm #judygarlandmuseum #grandrapids