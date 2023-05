Tether, the world’s biggest stablecoin issuer, says it will now direct as much as 15% of its profits into Bitcoin (BTC). In an official announcement, Tether, the firm behind USDT, says it will start plowing profits into Bitcoin, which it will self-custody, to further strengthen its reserves.…



