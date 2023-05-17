Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade split the bills and Twitter is heated. But should you do the same?

Actress Gabrielle Union says she splits the bills 50/50 with her even wealthier husband, Dwyane Wade, and it's got social media heated. Union, 50, who is married to former NBA player Dwyane Wade, 41, said in a recent Bloomberg interview that "it's weird to say I'm head of household because, in…



#dwyanewade #nba #twitterati #gabrielleunion #julietwilliams #ucla #jameslee #saratogasprings #unionandwade #genz