Lewis Capaldi Debuts New Song ‘Heavenly Kind of State of Mind’ for Tiny Desk Concert

Lewis Capaldi took over NPR for his very own Tiny Desk Concert on Wednesday (May 17) ahead of his upcoming album release. After opening with a special version of “Before You Go” with a full band (“That was OK! It went well!” he opined), the Scottish singer-songwriter joked that he “thought the…



#lewiscapaldi #tinydeskconcert #beforeyougo #wishyoubest #desire #nialledelton #05172023 #capaldi #aliciakeys #capitolrecords