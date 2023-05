PHILADELPHIA — A task force led by federal marshals recaptured the second of two inmates who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison earlier this month, a man who had been held on charges in four slayings, authorities said. Ameen Hurst, 18, was rearrested Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, according to…



#philadelphia #pennsylvania #ameenhurst #robertclark #usmarshalsservice #hurst #amirwoods #woods #nasirgrant #tumaralexander