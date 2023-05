Elizabeth Holmes has been ordered to report to prison before the end of the month to begin serving her more than 11-year sentence after being convicted of wire fraud charges tied to her defunct blood-testing start-up, Theranos. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend…



#elizabethholmes #techfriend #edwardjdavila #uscourtofappeals #9thcircuit #theranos #stanford #davila #sunnybalwani #sanpedro