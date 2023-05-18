CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Takes Aim at Boss Chris Licht Over ‘Earthquake’ Trump Town Hall, Says Network Needs to Regain ‘Trust’

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour criticized her network’s decision to host a live town hall with Donald Trump last week, calling the move by CEO Chris Licht an “earthquake.” For more than an hour, Trump rattled off a series of dubious and outright false claims about a variety of matters, including his…



#christianeamanpour #donaldtrump #chrislicht #trump #kaitlancollins #pucknews #amanpour #licht #bosschris #trumptownhall