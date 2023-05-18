Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila set Holmes' revised…
