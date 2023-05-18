House Republican Submits Resolution To Expel 'Liar' Adam Schiff From Congress After Rep. Adam Schiff relentlessly peddled the Russiagate hoax and claimed without proof that there was "more than circumstantial evidence" that Donald Trump colluded with Russia in 2016, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL)…



#adamschiff #donaldtrump #annapaulinaluna #intel #durham #kevinmccarthy #schiff #msnbc #lawrenceodonnell #rosiememos