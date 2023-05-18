House Republican Manhandles Protester, Who Tells Him ‘Get Off Me! You’re Hurting Me!’

Twitter/@kristyfoglePAC Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) physically removed a protester from a press conference with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday as the man screamed, “Get off me! You’re hurting me!” Several recordings showed democratic socialist protester Jake…



#clayhiggins #paulgosar #laurenboebert #rco #jakeburdett #kristyfoglepac #southlouisiana #dcpolice #repclayhiggins #medicare